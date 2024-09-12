Development
New York City

Kimpton and Extell Plan 529-Key Hotel Next to Rockefeller Center

By September 12, 2024 5:13 pm
reprints
IHG Hotels & Resorts' Leanne Harwood, Extell Development's Gary Barnett, and a rendering of Klimpton Rockefeller Center.
IHG Hotels & Resorts' Leanne Harwood, Extell Development's Gary Barnett, and a rendering of Klimpton Rockefeller Center. PHOTOS: Courtesy IHG Hotel and Resorts; Yvonne Albinowski/for Commercial Observer

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Extell Development Company are lodging together in an effort to develop a 529-room hotel next to Rockefeller Center.

The 33-story hotel, which will be known as Kimpton Rockefeller Center, is set to open in late 2025 at 32 West 48th Street, where Extell’s Gary Barnett has been planning tourist accommodations for several years now, according to the two companies.

“New York City has always been one of the world’s most exciting destinations, and we’re thrilled to be expanding Kimpton’s presence in this important market with Extell Development Company,” Leanne Harwood, managing director of Kimpton’s parent company IHG Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement.With its unparalleled location in the center of the city, Kimpton Rockefeller Center will welcome guests with an inspiring boutique luxury setting while opening the door to the endless expansive experiences the destination has to offer.”

Extell secured a $220 million loan to get the project off the ground in 2023. The development had already been held up by litigation between Barnett’s firm and Elo Organization after Elo refused to grant Extell’s requests to install new safety precautions in its adjacent property, The Real Deal reported in August 2022

Now, Extell is looking to create “one of the finest hotels with a robust food and beverage” program in the city at the site, according to Elysa Goldman, senior vice president of development at Extell.

Kimpton operates 75 hotels internationally with 57 more in its pipeline over the next five years. It has two other Manhattan hotels at 790 Eighth Avenue and 851 Avenue of the Americas.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

