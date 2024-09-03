Details Emerge for Hotel Sale Near New Intuit Dome

More details have surfaced — and are “making waves” — regarding the new ownership of the Lüm Hotel adjacent to the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, which opened a couple of weeks ago.

San Francisco-based investor Chartres Lodging Group put down $57.2 million for the hotel at 3900 West Century Boulevard in Inglewood, Calif., next door to the Intuit Dome and across the street from the L.A. Rams’ SoFi Stadium. L.A.-based developer Shomof Group sold the 179-key hotel, while Rod Apodaca of RJA Hotels was the listing broker. The deal was first reported last week.

Shomof in 2017 purchased the hotel, which was built in the 1960s, for $18 million, according to property records. Shomof Group founder and CEO Izek Shomof told Bisnow in 2022 that he had overhauled the hotel, complete with new rooms, gym, patios and a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Chartres last month announced its own grand reopening of the hotel, following a period of more renovations it conducted on the property. Those renovations included further room updates, a resort-style outdoor swimming pool (with outdoor bar) and a rooftop terrace.

“We’ve created an environment where comfort meets modern design, all while being located by the world’s largest sports and entertainment venues,” Maki Nakamura Bara, president and co-founder of Chartres, said in a statement last month.

The 26-acre, 18,000-seat Intuit Dome officially opened its doors last month, and Chartres isn’t the only hotelier group trying to take advantage.

Earlier this year, L.A.-based developer Arya Group filed plans with the City of Inglewood to construct a 15-story, 174-room boutique hotel, also adjacent to the Intuit Dome. Arya Group’s founder, Ardeshir “Ardie” Tavangarian, is well known as a builder of luxury homes for L.A.’s most wealthy residents.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.