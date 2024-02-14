A developer known for building super mansions in Los Angeles has plans to build a hotel that could become particularly useful for the Super Bowl in 2027 and the Olympics in 2028, among other upcoming landmark sports and entertainment events.

Los Angeles-based Arya Group filed plans with the City of Inglewood, Calif., for a 15-story boutique hotel with 174 rooms next to the L.A. Clippers’ Intuit Dome and very near Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium, where the NFL’s L.A. Rams and Chargers play.

Urbanize first reported plans to build a hotel, citing a city notice from Inglewood. The notice lists Ardeshir Tavangarian, founder of Arya Group, as the sponsor of the project called Arya Hotel. ​​Tavangarian is known for building some of the most expensive homes for the rich and famous in L.A.

The 310,000-square-foot project would replace smaller commercial buildings at 3820 West 102nd Street, and be one of the tallest buildings in Inglewood, per Urbanize. The project notice sets construction to begin this April and finish in June 2026.

The 200-foot-tall building would feature 3,255 square feet of office space, 6,537 square feet for a restaurant, 1,310 square feet of lounge space, a 4,000-square-foot private club, and 4,000 square feet of spa and amenity space. The building would also include 33,000 square feet of outdoor terraces, plus a roof deck and a swimming pool.

Architecture firm AO is designing the Arya Hotel.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.