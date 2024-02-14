Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Los Angeles

Celebrity L.A. Developer Plans Hotel Next to Clippers’ New Arena and Rams’ Stadium

The 15-story boutique hotel is set to open in summer 2026

By February 14, 2024 2:40 pm
reprints
The future indoor arena for the Los Angeles Clippers The Intuit Dome under construction in September 2023 in Inglewood, California.
The future indoor arena for the Los Angeles Clippers The Intuit Dome under construction in September 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A developer known for building super mansions in Los Angeles has plans to build a hotel that could become particularly useful for the Super Bowl in 2027 and the Olympics in 2028, among other upcoming landmark sports and entertainment events.

Los Angeles-based Arya Group filed plans with the City of Inglewood, Calif., for a 15-story boutique hotel with 174 rooms next to the L.A. ClippersIntuit Dome and very near Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium, where the NFL’s L.A. Rams and Chargers play.

SEE ALSO: Legal Aid Society Sues NYC for Failing to Implement Housing Voucher Expansion

Urbanize first reported plans to build a hotel, citing a city notice from Inglewood. The notice lists Ardeshir Tavangarian, founder of Arya Group, as the sponsor of the project called Arya Hotel. ​​Tavangarian is known for building some of the most expensive homes for the rich and famous in L.A.

The 310,000-square-foot project would replace smaller commercial buildings at 3820 West 102nd Street, and be one of the tallest buildings in Inglewood, per Urbanize. The project notice sets construction to begin this April and finish in June 2026.

The 200-foot-tall building would feature 3,255 square feet of office space, 6,537 square feet for a restaurant, 1,310 square feet of lounge space, a 4,000-square-foot private club, and 4,000 square feet of spa and amenity space. The building would also include 33,000 square feet of outdoor terraces, plus a roof deck and a swimming pool.

Architecture firm AO is designing the Arya Hotel. 

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

Ardeshir Tavangarian, Hotel, Inglewood, Intuit Dome, SoFi Stadium, Arya Group, Clippers, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Los Angeles Rams
City Councilmember Diana Ayala speaks at the press conference where the Legal Aid Society announced its lawsuit againtst the Adams administration over the city's failure to implement an expansion of the CityFHEPS voucher program.
Design + Construction  ·  Policy
New York City

Legal Aid Society Sues NYC for Failing to Implement Housing Voucher Expansion

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
The conversion of the 1.2-million-square-foot Terminal Warehouse into office involves a new six-story addition painted in bright red and yellow.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
New York City

Terminal Warehouse Office Conversion Inches Toward the Finish Line in Chelsea

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
2505 Bruckner Boulevard.
Leases  ·  Sales
New York City

Developers Confront Less Demand for New York City Industrial Space

By Rebecca Baird-Remba