Daata Partners Lands New Industrial Tenant in NoVA

Cabinet supplier CVC Distribution has a new top-shelf lease in Northern Virginia.

The company has signed for 34,567 square feet of industrial space at 3931 Avion Park Court in Chantilly, in western Fairfax County. CVC’s deal with landlord Daata Partners marks the company’s first location in the DMV region.

SEE ALSO: Events Company Posh Relocating to 11K SF at 40 Crosby Street

KLNB Principal Scott Rabin secured the lease on behalf of Daata Partners, which has been a client of KLNB for over 25 years.

Although the conversation around industrial development in Northern Virginia focuses mostly around data centers, the market for warehouse and logistics space there is also strong, if cooling off a bit from the post-pandemic days, according to a second-quarter market report by KLNB.

The overall industrial vacancy rate in the region is just 4.4 percent, while asking rents averaged at $15.60 per square foot per year, or nearly double the national average, according to the report. More space is on the way, as well, with nearly three-quarters of a million square feet under construction.

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.