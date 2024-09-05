Jodie Poirier has been promoted as Colliers (CIGI)’ new president of occupier services in the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Poirier, who was formerly Colliers’ market leader for the Greater Los Angeles region, will start in her new role effective immediately and remain based in L.A.

The news comes as Scott Nelson, who was previously the CEO of occupier services in the U.S., moves into the newly created global role of executive vice chair and chief growth officer of occupier services, according to Colliers.

“I am very excited to step into this new, national role and accelerate our success by supporting our occupier clients and brokers nationwide as we navigate the future of real estate,” Poirier said in a statement. “I know that our enterprising team is well positioned and committed to aligning our clients’ real estate strategies with their business objectives, and I am delighted to do my part in leading this effort.”

In her new role, Poirier will develop strategies to “drive the growth of occupier services business in the Americas,” as well as work with clients and brokers to win business by “leveraging the Colliers platform,” the company said. She will report to Gil Borok, Colliers’ president and CEO in the U.S. and Latin American regions.

“Jodie is well respected, tenacious and a tremendous brand ambassador for us, and I am confident that she will drive tremendous growth in her new role,” Borok said in a statement.

Featured on CO’s Power L.A. list in 2020, Poirier previously worked as director of brokerage services for Colliers from 2011 to 2014 and returned to the company during the pandemic after working as a managing director at CBRE and vice president at The Davis Companies.

That’s when she moved across the country from Boston to take her role as executive managing director for Colliers’ L.A. region, in which she was responsible for the strategic direction and performance of the area, CO previously reported.

Poirier also focuses on developing talent within the commercial real estate industry and serves as a board member for NAIOP’s Southern California chapter and networking platform AIR CRE, according to Colliers’ website.

Now, Poirier will undoubtedly be very busy in her new role at Colliers as the company grapples with the national real estate market and works to fill empty New York office space, among other tasks.

