Shoemaker Cole Haan isn’t lacing up its boots to move from 620 Avenue of the Americas anytime soon, while neighbor 32BJ Service Employees International Union is set to grow in the landmarked Chelsea building, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the bigger of the two deals, Cole Haan signed an 11-year renewal to keep its 62,262-square-foot office on the entire third floor of RXR’s seven-story building, according to the landlord. Asking rent was between $85 and $115 per square foot, according to RXR.

Cole Haan was founded in 1928 and is currently headquartered in Greenland, N.H. It moved its New York City offices to 620 Avenue of the Americas in 2005, a spokesperson for RXR said.

The shoe seller currently has about 500 retail stores worldwide, including New York City outposts at 185 Greenwich Street and 620 Fifth Avenue, according to its website.

Meanwhile, 32BJ, which represents thousands of building service workers, inked a 20-year lease to expand by 20,778 on the ground floor of 620 Avenue of the Americas, according to RXR. Asking rent was $90 per square foot.

The union — which late last year averted a strike and won a new contract for commercial building workers — moved into 245,000 square feet at 620 Avenue of the Americas in 2010, as CO previously reported. It later bought six commercial condos in the building from RXR for $144 million in 2016, The Real Deal reported.

RXR’s Daniel Birney handled both deals in-house for the landlord. CBRE (CBRE)’s Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Adele Huang, Gary Davies and Silvio Petriello represented Cole Haan while Mark Weiss of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) brokered the deal for 32BJ.

A spokesperson for CBRE declined to comment and a spokesperson for C&W did not respond to a request for comment.

“620 Avenue of the Americas offers tenants a building with modern infrastructure and a storied history,” RXR’s William Elder said in a statement. “With large floor plates, lofty ceilings and expansive window lines, to the building’s ideal location that provides easy access to nearby transportation, 620 Avenue of the Americas is a landmark … and we look forward to continuing that legacy.”

Other tenants include mobile banking app Current and data analytics and intelligence firm Palantir Technologies.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.