Bark Barbecue Set to Open Texas-Style Eatery in Bushwick

A little taste of Texas is coming to Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Bark Barbecue, a popular restaurant that mixes Dominican flavors with Texas-style barbecue cooking techniques, will open a new spot at Bridge City Group’s 25-29 Thames Street in Bushwick, Commercial Observer has learned.

The restaurant signed an 8,700-square-foot lease for 15 years at the former beer hall space, which includes ground-floor retail and an outdoor patio, according to Meridian Retail Leasing, which represented both the landlord and tenant in the transaction.

Asking rent was $35.86 per square foot, Meridian said. A spokesperson for Bridge City did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“[Bridge City] wanted a tenant that would bring something unique and exciting to the neighborhood, and 25-29 Thames Street was designed to reflect the character and vibrancy of [Bushwick],” Meridian’s John Roesch, who brokered the deal along with Garrett Kelly and Kyle Fink, said in a statement. “This was the perfect fit for a concept like Bark Barbecue.”

The restaurant is set to open by May 2025 and will become Bark’s flagship space in Brooklyn, Meridian said. The deal comes after Bark owner Ruben Santana — who started smoking meat from his Ozone Park, Queens, backyard in 2020 — saw success at the eatery’s spot at Time Out Market at Dumbo’s 55 Water Street.

“We were thrilled to help Ruben find the ideal flagship location for Bark Barbecue,” Fink added in a statement. “[Bushwick] offers the perfect atmosphere for a restaurant like this, and we’re confident it will become a popular destination for BBQ lovers in the area and beyond.”

Bark is one of several restaurants setting up shop in Brooklyn. In August, festival-themed Latin bar and grill Carneval signed a 10-year lease at 470 Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, while private club and restaurant Casa Tua opened a warehouse at 83 Gardner Avenue in Bushwick this month.

