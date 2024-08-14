Carneval, a colorful eatery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is opening a new restaurant at 470 Driggs Avenue.

The festival-themed Latin bar and grill signed a 10-year lease for 7,500 square feet in the single-story retail building on the corner of Driggs Avenue and North 10th Street, according to MOD Commercial Realty’s Eddie Mamiye, who brokered the deal for both sides.

Asking rent was $75 per square foot, Mamiye said. The deal was first reported by the Instagram page Traded NY.

Williamsburg native Mike Cruz opened the original Carneval in 2019 at 507 Grand Street, about 10 blocks south of the Driggs Avenue location.

The Latin-fusion restaurant plans to keep its old spot and try out a “new concept” with its second location, Mamiye said.

Brooklynites will have to wait to find out exactly what that is, but Mamiye hinted it involves a restaurant and lounge combo.

The restaurant’s new space comes pre-built for a restaurant, according to Mamiye, and that made it easier to close the deal with landlord Kalmon Dolgin.

The 10,000-square-foot building at 470 Driggs has hosted a variety of different eateries throughout the years, including Jamaican spot Stush Restaurant NYC, which closed last year, according to its listing on OpenTable.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.