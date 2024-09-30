Asian supermarket chain 99 Ranch Market is opening its first store in Queens.

The California-based 99 Ranch Market, which operates more than 70 locations, has signed a 44,000-square-foot lease at Mehran Realty Group’s 37-11 Main Street in Flushing, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the news.

The supermarket chain’s new Queens spot, which was previously occupied by Hong Kong Supermarket, comes after 99 Ranch already set up shops in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island and Jersey City and Hackensack, N.J.

First Development Corporation’s David Gelfond and Bruce Pollack brokered the deal for Mehran, according to TRD and did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for Mehran and 99 Ranch also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear if 99 Ranch had any brokers.

The length of the lease and asking rent were also unclear, but average retail rents in Flushing range from around $50 to $100 per square foot, according to property listings site LoopNet.

99 Ranch Market plans to open a supermarket and food court at 37-11 Main Street, which has been owned by Mehran since 1984, according to TRD. A spokesperson for Mehran also told TRD the company is planning a “full gut renovation” at the building.

Mehran has offices in Flushing and owns more than 300,000 square feet in New York, TRD reported.

