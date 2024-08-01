Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

TPG Provides $173M Bridge Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Property

The 270-unit mixed-use multifamily is a joint venture by three developers and is connected to Copper Lofts

By August 1, 2024 11:39 am
JLL's Aaron Niedermayer and Ethan Stanton, and 28 Boerum Street, Brooklyn.
JLL's Aaron Niedermayer and Ethan Stanton, and 28 Boerum Street, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL

A joint venture among The Loketch Group, Joyland Management and Meral Property Group has secured $173 million in bridge financing to finalize construction of Lorimer House, an eight-story, mixed-use multifamily building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.  

TPG Real Estate Credit provided the financing, while a JLL Capital Markets team of Aaron Niedermayer and Ethan Stanton arranged the transaction. 

“This financing demonstrates the continued attractiveness of high-quality, newly constructed multifamily product in New York City from a capital perspective,” Niedermayer said in a statement. 

Located at 28 Boerum Street in South Williamsburg — adjacent to the elevated JMZ subway Line — Lorimer House will feature 270 multifamily units and ground floor retail. 

The apartment complex is connected via an elevated skybridge to Copper Lofts at Lorimer House, a concurrent new development featuring 66 luxury multifamily units. The joint venture features three balcony-lined interior courtyards facing each other across two buildings, according to the website of ODA, the project’s architect. 

Lorimer House’s rounded-corner building features steel exteriors, floor-to-ceiling windows and numerous setbacks, while the courtyard-facing interior units showcase outdoor terraces arranged Jinga-style, per previously released renderings. 

Upon completion, Lorimer House will house apartments ranging from studios to two-bedrooms and include amenities such as outdoor lounges, a fitness center, bike storage, a pet spa, underground parking, a party room, and a rooftop deck.

The Loketch Group, Joyland Management and Meral Property Group did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

Aaron Niedermayer, Cooper Lofts, Ethan Stanton, Lorimer House, JLL Capital Markets, Joyland Management, Meral Property Group, The Loketch Group, TPG Real Estate Credit
