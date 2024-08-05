Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Tech Firm PubMatic Takes 60K SF at 498 Seventh Avenue

Engineering firm Hazen and Sawyer extended their own presence there by a decade

By August 5, 2024 11:36 am
reprints
George Comfort & Sons CEO Peter Duncan and 498 Seventh Avenue.
George Comfort & Sons CEO Peter Duncan and 498 Seventh Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy George Comfort & Sons

Tech firm PubMatic is doubling its presence at 498 Seventh Avenue while civil engineering firm Hazen and Sawyer signed a 10-year extension in the same building.

PubMatic is moving from a sublease to a 60,000-square-foot lease to remain on the 18th floor and to move to the 19th floor as well. The lease also includes an 18th-floor terrace, per  the New York Post, which first reporte the deal.

SEE ALSO: Jonathan Rose Companies Renews 11K-SF Lease at 551 Fifth Avenue

The Midtown South Building is owned by George Comfort & Sons, Loeb Partners Realty and South Korean development firm JR AMC.  Ownership declined to provide the length of the lease in the PubMatic deal but said asking rent in the building was in the $60 per-square-foot range.

“[The building] continues to attract and retain companies with its light-filled workspaces, flexible floor plates, convenient amenities and unmatched location at the center of the city’s most important transit hubs,” George Comfort & Sons CEO Peter Duncan said in a statement.  “PubMatic’s decision to stay and grow at 498 Seventh is a testament to the premium experience we provide at the tower.”

Matt Coudert and Andrew Conrad negotiated on behalf of George Comfort & Sons in-house while Greg Taubin of Savills represented PubMatic and Curtis Dean of CD Commercial Real Estate Services handled the deal for Hazen and Sawyer, which occupies 44,000 square feet on the entire 11th floor.

Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Dean declined to comment.

Ambient Enterprises consolidated its New York City offices in 498 Seventh with one 17,000-square-foot lease signed in September 2023l Securitas Security Services signed a 10-year, 19,500-square-foot deal in the building in April 2023; and design firm McKissack & McKissack signed for 14,113 square feet in June 2022.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

498 Seventh Avenue, Peter Duncan, CD Commercial Real Estate Services, George Comfort & Sons, Hazen and Sawyer, Loeb Partners Realty, PubMatic, Savills
CBRE's Joe Freitas, John Criddle, and Max Pawk.
Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Venture X Coworking Provider Signs 29K-SQ Lease in South Florida

By Julia Echikson
Jonthan Rose Companies President Jonathan Rose and the French Building at 551 Fifth Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Jonathan Rose Companies Renews 11K-SF Lease at 551 Fifth Avenue

By Mark Hallum
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and 4 World Trade Center.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Spotify Sheds More 4 World Trade Center Space in Sublease to StubHub

By Abigail Nehring