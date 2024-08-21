Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Hedge Fund Senator Investment Group Takes Last Bit of Space at Zero Irving

By August 21, 2024 4:53 pm
Benjamin Bass, executive managing director at JLL, and Zero Irving.
Benjamin Bass, executive managing director at JLL, and Zero Irving. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL

Zero Irving is putting up the “no occupancy” sign as it finally leases the last bit of space in the new development, Commercial Observer has learned.

Senator Investment Group has filled the remaining balance of the 240,000-square-foot building with a 12,455-square-foot lease at RAL Development Services and JRE Partners124 East 14th Street in Union Square, according to landlord brokers JLL (JLL)

SEE ALSO: Nonprofit, Engineering Consultancy Ink Deals at GFP’s 630 Ninth Avenue

The h​​edge fund manager, which is relocating from 510 Madison Avenue, signed for 10 years for space that was asking  $170 per square foot, according to JLL.

“Zero Irving delivers on the city’s vision of a 21st-century office building, providing NYC jobs, a technology hub and market-leading tenant ecosystem,” Robert Levine, CEO of RAL, said in a statement.

JLL’s Benjamin Bass, Mitchell Konsker, Dan Turkewitz, Kristen Morgan and Carlee Palmer represented the landlord, while Ben Friedland, Silvio Petriello and Joseph D’Apice from CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of Senator.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senator was formed in 2008 as a partnership between Alexander Klabin and Douglas Silverman before Klabin branched off on his own in 2020.

Other tenants in the building include Dick’s Sporting Goods, which signed a 25,600-square-foot lease for its live streaming and scorekeeping platform, GameChanger, in the 21-story building in late 2022. Private equity firm Alpine Investors also signed a deal for 22,000 square feet around the same time

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

