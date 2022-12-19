Dick’s Signs 27K-SF Lease for GameChanger at Zero Irving

Dick’s Sporting Goods signed a 25,600-square-foot lease at Zero Irving, but you won’t be buying any sports equipment there.

The sportings goods purveyor inked the deal for GameChanger, the platform that helps leagues with live streaming and scorekeeping, the New York Post first reported. Dick’s purchased GameChanger in 2016 and both companies will occupy the space, according to a spokesperson.

GameChanger will occupy the 17th and 18th floors, which have asking rents at about $120 per square foot, according to the Post. RAL Development Services, the landlord, said it was a 10-year lease with move-in pending buildout of the space.

“Investing in this new space is a reflection of GameChanger’s growth and position as an organization that’s both revolutionizing youth sport with innovative technology and making meaningful connections in communities,” Sameer Ahuja, president of GameChanger, said in a statement. “Not only will this space allow us to continue to expand our engineering team, but it will also give us the opportunity to deepen synergies with the Dick’s team.”

The 21-story Zero Irving, at 124 East 14th Street, was formerly a P.C. Richard & Son that RAL and JRE Partners redeveloped into an office property catering mainly to tech companies.

The Dick’s deal brings Zero Irving to almost fully leased and comes a month after private equity firm Alpine Investors locked down 22,000 square feet at the property in November.

Digital training center Civic Hall also leased about 85,000 square feet in the building in October, while venture capital giant Sequoia Capital announced in July it would open its first office on the East Coast in Zero Irving, Commercial Observer previously reported.

“Zero Irving’s unique, groundbreaking design along with its exceptional location make it one of the city’s most exciting developments and an instant New York City landmark,” Benjamin Bass, executive managing director of JLL, said in a statement. “GameChanger and Dick’s will benefit from RAL’s remarkable Midtown South offering, including ideal floor plates, high-end technology, and outstanding amenities and sustainability features.”

Bass brokered the deal for RAL and JRE along with Mitchell Konsker, Dan Turkewitz, Kristen Morgan and Carlee Palmer of JLL. Simon Landmann, also from JLL, represented Dick’s.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.