Related California Advances $3B Redevelopment in Orange County

Related California is long on Southern California real estate, now advancing plans for a large-scale mixed-use project that won’t be fully complete for at least another 12 years.

The Planning Commission in Santa Ana, Calif., this week will consider the proposed $3 billion Related Bristol development, which is one of two big projects replacing malls in the Orange County city, Urbanize reported. The plan calls for 3,750 residential units, 250 hotel rooms, 200 senior care units and up to 350,000 square feet of commercial space on a 41-acre site.

Some structures will be as high as 25 stories, but most of the buildings would range between one and seven stories. Related Bristol would split into 21 separate blocks, and also include about 13 acres of open space and spaces for 6,250 vehicles.

It’s set to rise at 3600 Bristol Street, on the east side of Bristol Street between MacArthur Boulevard and Sunflower Avenue. As part of a community benefits package included in the entitlements, Related would also develop space for a police substation at the site, and pay the city $22 million over three installments.

Architecture firms Elkus Manfredi, Robert A.M. Stern Architects and Rios are designing the project, per Urbanize. Construction is anticipated to start with the southern portion of the site in 2026, and then roll out in phases, with the third and final phase in 2036.

According to Urbanize, C.J. Segerstrom & Sons and Hines are working on the second project that would replace the 17-acre South Coast Plaza Village mall with more than 1,500 homes and 300,000 square feet of offices.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.