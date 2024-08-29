Sales  ·  office
Florida

Former Miami Herald HQ in Doral Sells for $30M

By August 29, 2024 3:13 pm
A Miami Herald newspaper and incard.
A Miami Herald newspaper and incard. PHOTO: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The former Miami Herald headquarters in Doral, Fla., has once again traded hands.

Atlanta-based Panattoni paid $29.9 million for the two-story building at 3511 Northwest 91st Avenue, between Doral Central Park and Northwest 36th Street, according to property records. Completed in 1997, the property spans 160,854 square feet on a 9-acre site.

SEE ALSO: Investor Behrooz Hedvat Buys 80 White Street for $21M

The purchase equates to $189 per square foot. The Learning World Academy appears to be  the building’s main tenant.

The deal comes just two years after the Doral-based seller, Parmenter, purchased the property for $27.3 million, per records. 

The Miami Herald newspaper and its sister publication, Spanish-language El Nuevo Herald, moved into the space in 2013, two years after selling its 15.5-acre, waterfront headquarters near Downtown Miami. 

But in 2020, the publications vacated the Doral property as the pandemic set in and its former owner, McClatchy, filed for bankruptcy. The publications are now owned by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management

Representatives for Panattoni and Parmenter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

