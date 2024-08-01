Leases  ·  Office
New York City

NYPD to Renew Its 52K-SF Offices at 90 Church Street

By August 1, 2024 3:45 pm
reprints
A New York City Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform.
A New York City Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform. PHOTO: Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York City Police Department plans to stick around 90 Church Street a little bit longer.

The agency will sign a one-year renewal for its sublease with the New York City Housing Authority for its 52,051 square feet in the Financial District building, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), which handles leasing for the city.

SEE ALSO: Women’s Shoe Seller Sam Edelman Renews 1325 Avenue of the Americas Offices

The deal, which is waiting for approval and set to have a public hearing on Aug. 14, would start on Sept. 1 and run until Aug. 31, 2025, according to The City Record. The NYPD would pay an annual rent of $1.5 million.

It’s unclear when NYCHA first moved into the 15-story building owned by the U.S. Postal Service, but it last renewed its 461,000-square-foot presence in the property in 2017, as Commercial Observer previously reported. The NYPD moved offices there in 2013, according to The City Record.

The Church Street property between Vesey and Barclay streets was built during the Great Depression in 1937 to house federal agencies and is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to engineering consulting firm Thornton Tomasetti, which is working to renovate the building.

90 Church Street houses a post office on the ground floor, and the state’s Department of Public Service also has an office in the property.

There were no brokers involved in the NYPD renewal, according to DCAS.

 Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.

90 Church Street, Department of Citywide Administrative Services, New York City Police Department, U.S. Postal Service, Thornton Tomasetti
Paramount Group CEO Albert Behler and 1325 Avenue of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Women’s Shoe Seller Sam Edelman Renews 1325 Avenue of the Americas Offices

By Nicholas Rizzi
Brown Rudnick Chairman and CEO Vincent J. Guglielmotti and 1900 N Street, Washington, D.C.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Law Firm Brown Rudnick Inks New 28K SF D.C. Lease

By Nick Trombola
Mitsui Fudosan America CEO John Kessler and 1251 Avenue of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Daiwa Capital Markets Relocating to 44K SF at 1251 Avenue of the Americas

By Mark Hallum