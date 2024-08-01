NYPD to Renew Its 52K-SF Offices at 90 Church Street

The New York City Police Department plans to stick around 90 Church Street a little bit longer.

The agency will sign a one-year renewal for its sublease with the New York City Housing Authority for its 52,051 square feet in the Financial District building, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), which handles leasing for the city.

The deal, which is waiting for approval and set to have a public hearing on Aug. 14, would start on Sept. 1 and run until Aug. 31, 2025, according to The City Record. The NYPD would pay an annual rent of $1.5 million.

It’s unclear when NYCHA first moved into the 15-story building owned by the U.S. Postal Service, but it last renewed its 461,000-square-foot presence in the property in 2017, as Commercial Observer previously reported. The NYPD moved offices there in 2013, according to The City Record.

The Church Street property between Vesey and Barclay streets was built during the Great Depression in 1937 to house federal agencies and is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to engineering consulting firm Thornton Tomasetti, which is working to renovate the building.

90 Church Street houses a post office on the ground floor, and the state’s Department of Public Service also has an office in the property.

There were no brokers involved in the NYPD renewal, according to DCAS.

