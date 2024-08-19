Industry  ·  Players
California

Newmark Adds Sean Crosby From CBRE to Lead SoCal Retail Valuations

By August 19, 2024 5:38 pm
reprints
Sean Crosby will lead retail valuations in Southern California for Newmark after a 22-year stint at CBRE. Photo: CBRE

Newmark (NMRK) has hired Sean Crosby from CBRE (CBRE) to lead retail valuations in Southern California, Commercial Observer has learned.

Crosby, who spent 22 years at CBRE, began Monday at Newmark as a managing director, an executive vice president and the retail practice lead for the Southern California region.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey Is Beating New York in Housing Production — By A Lot

Prior to moving to Newmark, Crosby worked in CBRE’s valuation and advisory services group out of the brokerage’s Los Angeles office. He worked primarily in the Southern California region as well as the Hawaii market. Crosby, in fact, helped launch and expand the firm’s retail valuation group practice starting in 2008.

Before CBRE, Crosby was an associate director at Cushman & Wakefield from 1992 to 2001 in Irvine, Calif. 

Crosby graduated from UCLA with a degree in economics. He’s the grandson of Bing Crosby, and surely will be “Swinging on a Star” with this next career move (but hopefully carrying more than just moonbeams home in a jar after a day of hard work at Newmark). 

Newmark, CBRE and Crosby did not immediately return requests for comment.

Cathy Cunningham contributed to this story 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Sean Crosby, CBRE, Newmark
An illustration of a giant ape with a woman on his shoulder waving at a city skyline.
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
New York City

New Jersey Is Beating New York in Housing Production — By A Lot

By Aaron Short
Image of a man blowing up a giant balloon with a dollar sign on it.
Development  ·  Equitable Community Development
New York City

These New York Affordable Housing Developers Created Their Own Insurance Firm

By Larry Getlen
Image of a triangular building that looks like the logo for Airbnb.
Features
National

Sunday Summary: Let’s Talk About Housing

By The Editors