Newmark Adds Sean Crosby From CBRE to Lead SoCal Retail Valuations

Newmark (NMRK) has hired Sean Crosby from CBRE (CBRE) to lead retail valuations in Southern California, Commercial Observer has learned.

Crosby, who spent 22 years at CBRE, began Monday at Newmark as a managing director, an executive vice president and the retail practice lead for the Southern California region.

Prior to moving to Newmark, Crosby worked in CBRE’s valuation and advisory services group out of the brokerage’s Los Angeles office. He worked primarily in the Southern California region as well as the Hawaii market. Crosby, in fact, helped launch and expand the firm’s retail valuation group practice starting in 2008.

Before CBRE, Crosby was an associate director at Cushman & Wakefield from 1992 to 2001 in Irvine, Calif.

Crosby graduated from UCLA with a degree in economics. He’s the grandson of Bing Crosby, and surely will be “Swinging on a Star” with this next career move (but hopefully carrying more than just moonbeams home in a jar after a day of hard work at Newmark).

Newmark, CBRE and Crosby did not immediately return requests for comment.

Cathy Cunningham contributed to this story

