New Preschool Coming to Brooklyn’s Clermont Armory Site

By July 17, 2025 1:44 pm
Eddie Mamiye (top) and Meyer Dagmy (bottom) of MOD Commercial Realty, and children listening in a preschool.
Eddie Mamiye (top) and Meyer Dagmy (bottom) of MOD Commercial Realty, and children listening in a preschool. PHOTOS: Courtesy MOD Commercial Realty; Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Concordia Fort Greene preschool is coming to 167 Clermont Avenue between Myrtle and Willoughby avenues in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, the former site of the Clermont Avenue Armory, Commercial Observer has learned.

The school signed a 10-year lease for 12,775 square feet at $45 a square foot, according to Eddie Mamiye from MOD Commercial Realty, who, along with MOD’s Meyer Dagmy, represented the tenant. Bill O’Brien and Caxton Kaback from M.C. O’Brien represented the landlord, Clermont Armory LLC.

The most recent tenant in that space seems to have been the preschool Child Study Center of New York, based on online listings.

The Clermont Avenue Armory was built over the years 1872 and 1873, and functioned as an armory until 1964. It was then used as a warehouse by the City of New York until 1986.

The building was sold by the city in 1996 to Tom Anderson and Samy Brahimy, who transferred ownership to Clermont Armory LLC the following year, according to public records. The purchase price was $300,000 according to The Real Deal, which credited the developers of the property as Hesky Brahimy, Samy Brahimy, and John Frezza of Strategic Development and Construction. They purchased the property at a city auction in 1995, according to TRD.  

The school will reside on the ground floor of the six-story, 149,000-square-foot building, which is otherwise home to a 110-unit residential rental development called The Clermont Armory, with an official address of 171 Clermont Avenue. The latest available rents in the building, which offers studios through three-bedrooms, shows that studio apartments went for $2,500 a month in 2024, according to StreetEasy.

Concordia Fort Greene and M.C. O’Brien did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

