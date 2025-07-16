CBRE Promotes Six Throughout U.S. and Canada

CBRE has announced several key appointments for its U.S. and Canada advisory operations.

Chris Connelly has been appointed executive group president for U.S. and Canada advisory services. He will be responsible for the company’s operations throughout the two countries except for in New York, and for CBRE’s leasing business across both countries. He joined CBRE in 2004, and was most recently group president of East advisory for the U.S. and Canada.

James Millon and Tommy Lee have been promoted to co-heads of U.S. and Canada capital markets from, respectively, president of debt and structured finance, and leader of the capital markets group at the Trammell Crow Company, CBRE’s real estate development subsidiary. Millon has been with CBRE since 2016. Lee joined Trammell Crow in 2013, left at one point for a brief stint at what is now BXP, and rejoined the company in 2017.

Mike Casey was promoted to the newly created role of chief data officer for U.S. and Canada advisory services. Casey joined CBRE in 2014, and has filled several roles, most recently as chief operating officer of advisory services for the U.S. and Canada.

All four will report to Vikram Kohli, global CEO of advisory services.

In the same announcement, the company revealed the promotions of Brooke Armstrong, Texas advisory leader, to advisory group president for the West region, and Pete Schippits to advisory group president for the East region and Canada. Schippits has previously overseen the West region for the company. Armstrong and Schippits will report to Connelly.

“These promotions reflect our commitment to investing in our best people and allowing them to rise,” Kohli said in the statement. “Their expertise and leadership will help us navigate evolving market conditions and create the best outcomes for our clients and our people.”

