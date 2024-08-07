Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Jeweler Mark Henry Renews 5K-SF Office at 535 Fifth Avenue

By August 7, 2024 5:18 pm
reprints
Newmark's JD Cohen and Ariel Hardwood, and 535 Fifth Avenue.
Newmark's JD Cohen and Ariel Hardwood, and 535 Fifth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Courtesy The Moinian Group

Fine jeweler Mark Henry found a gem of an office on Fifth Avenue and decided to stay a while longer, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Mark Henry renewed its 4,834 square feet across the entire 28th floor of The Moinian Group’s 535 Fifth Avenue for another seven years, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Hurley and Brookstone Manufacturer Signs 8K-SF Lease at 10 West 33rd Street

Asking rent was $65 per square foot, the source said.

Mark Henry has had an office at the 36-story building since at least 2019. It’s unclear when the brand first moved into the property.

Husband and wife duo Mois and Laura Medine founded the family-run jewelry brand more than four decades ago, according to the company’s website. Mois Medine’s search for exquisite Alexandrite stones brought him to Brazil and other far-flung places, bolstering Mark Henry’s reputation for unusual and rarefied pieces, typically set in 18-karat gold.

Newmark (NMRK)’s JD Cohen and Ariel Harwood arranged the deal for Mark Henry while Nick Berger represented Moinian in-house.

Cohen and Harwood declined to comment. Berger did not respond to a request for comment.

The building between East 44th and East 45th streets is also home to gemstone wholesalers PrimaGems USA and Beny Sofer. Other recent newcomers to the property include financial services firm Forest Hills Financial Group and telecom network provider Cablevision Lightpath.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

535 Fifth Avenue, Ariel Harwood, JD Cohen, Laura Medine, Mois Medine, Nick Berger, Mark Henry, Newmark, The Moinian Group
Adams & Co. Principal David Levy and 10 West 33rd Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Hurley and Brookstone Manufacturer Signs 8K-SF Lease at 10 West 33rd Street

By Mark Hallum
ABS Real Estate Partners' Randy Modell and Steven Hornstock. A Piece of Cake Moving truck.
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

Piece of Cake Moving Scores Major Lease-to-Buy Deal at Long Island City Property

By Isabelle Durso
Meta CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg and Reston Town Center.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Facebook Parent Meta to Downsize NoVA Office by 51K SF

By Nick Trombola