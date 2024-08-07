Jeweler Mark Henry Renews 5K-SF Office at 535 Fifth Avenue

Fine jeweler Mark Henry found a gem of an office on Fifth Avenue and decided to stay a while longer, Commercial Observer has learned.

Mark Henry renewed its 4,834 square feet across the entire 28th floor of The Moinian Group’s 535 Fifth Avenue for another seven years, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent was $65 per square foot, the source said.

Mark Henry has had an office at the 36-story building since at least 2019. It’s unclear when the brand first moved into the property.

Husband and wife duo Mois and Laura Medine founded the family-run jewelry brand more than four decades ago, according to the company’s website. Mois Medine’s search for exquisite Alexandrite stones brought him to Brazil and other far-flung places, bolstering Mark Henry’s reputation for unusual and rarefied pieces, typically set in 18-karat gold.

Newmark (NMRK)’s JD Cohen and Ariel Harwood arranged the deal for Mark Henry while Nick Berger represented Moinian in-house.

Cohen and Harwood declined to comment. Berger did not respond to a request for comment.

The building between East 44th and East 45th streets is also home to gemstone wholesalers PrimaGems USA and Beny Sofer. Other recent newcomers to the property include financial services firm Forest Hills Financial Group and telecom network provider Cablevision Lightpath.

