Diamond Seller Beny Sofer Signs 7K-SF Lease at 535 Fifth Avenue

The Moinian Group’s new tenant is as good as gold (and diamonds) in their book.

Beny Sofer, a vendor of loose diamonds and gold jewelry, has signed a 10-year, 7,300-square-foot lease on the 15th floor of 535 Fifth Avenue to relocate from the third floor of 555 Fifth Avenue, according to the landlord.

Moinian did not disclose the asking rent for the space that will act as Beny Sofer’s offices and showroom, but Midtown offices saw an average asking rent of $82.89 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report from CBRE.

Omar Sozkesen represented The Moinian Group in-house along with Mitchell Arkin of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). Beny Sofer negotiated the deal in-house.

“The property’s premier location, flexible floor plans, amenity and neighborhood offerings, and unparalleled views continue to set it apart and attract a high-caliber tenant base,” Sozkesen said in a statement.

Other tenants in the 36-story building on the corner West 44th Street and Fifth Avenue include financial firm Forest Hills Financial Group, which signed a 7,175-square-foot deal in July 2023, as well as cosmetic surgeon David Shafer’s practice, the Shafer Clinic, which expanded to 25,000 square feet in May 2022.

