Developer Giuseppe Iadisernia secured $85 million from Franklin BSP Realty Trust to complete a condo tower and a parking garage at the Oasis Hallandale mixed-use development in Hallandale Beach, Fla., property records show.

The 25-story high-rise, known as the West Tower, will house 250 units. It’s already halfway built and 75 percent sold, according to a spokesperson for the developer. Condo prices range between $675,000 and $4.4 million, while units stretch between 900 square feet to 4,750 square feet.

The 10-acre development is about a mile west from the beach at 1000 and 1160 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Arquitectonica is the architect for the full project.

This year, Iadisernia completed the commercial component of the project, which is home to approximately 35,000 square feet of office space and 60,000 square feet of retail space. Tenants include gym Oasis Fit and medical practices Oasis Dental and Oasis ENT.

Another condo tower — which is also set to rise 25 stories with 250 units — is slated to break ground in the first quarter of next year. A representative for the lender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

