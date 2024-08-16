Finance  ·  Construction
Massachusetts

HarborOne, Westfield Bank Provide $41M Construction Financing in Massachusetts

The Procopio Companies will build 57 Main, a 92-unit, mixed-use development near Boston

By August 16, 2024 11:56 am
reprints
Colliers Executive Vice President Jeff Black
Colliers Executive Vice President Jeff Black Photo Credit: Colliers

The Procopio Companies has secured $41.4 million in construction financing to build 57 Main, a 92,000-square-foot, mixed-use development in downtown Marlborough, Mass., Commercial Observer has learned. 

HarborOne Bank and Westfield Bank provided the senior construction financing, while TwinFocus Real Estate Partners provided the equity component of the deal. The Colliers (CIGI) team of Jeff Black, Sean Burke, Bryan Koop and Matt Lombardi negotiated the financing. 

SEE ALSO: Fred Ohebshalom’s Empire Management Faces Foreclosure at 250 Fifth Avenue Hotel

“This project will bring much-needed housing to one of the strongest employment nodes in Massachusetts,” said Burke in a statement. “With a walkable downtown location and the most amenity space per unit in the market, we have no doubt 57 Main will be a success.”

Located at 57 Main Street in Marlborough — a suburb of 41,000 people between Boston and Worcester in eastern Massachusetts — the five-story development is expected to feature 92 luxury apartment units, 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, and 8,600 square feet of amenity space. The building will also include 84 on-site parking spaces for residents. 

The Procopio Companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

57 Main Street, Matt Lombardi, Colliers, HarborOne Bank, TwinFocus Real Estate Partners, Westfield Bank
Madison Realty Capital co-founder Josh Zegen and 250 Fifth Avenue.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Fred Ohebshalom’s Empire Management Faces Foreclosure at 250 Fifth Avenue Hotel

By Isabelle Durso
Loews Hotels Executive Chairman Jonathan Tisch and the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Loews Miami Beach Hotel Nears $305M Refi

By Julia Echikson
222 Broadway sold for nearly $400 million less than its 2016 sales price.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

7 U.S. Office Buildings Have Sold for More Than $100M Off This Year

By Brian Pascus