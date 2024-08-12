Ellipsis Labs Signs 9K-SF Lease at 205 West 28th Street

Tech firm Ellipsis Labs is shifting its New York City offices with a lease in Chelsea, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which develops financial software, signed an 8,685-square-foot lease at GDSNY’s 205 West 28th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The source declined to provide the length of the deal but said asking rents in the building are $114 per square foot.

Ellipsis’ current offices are at 44 West 37th Street, but it’s unclear if it will be relocating.

Ethan Silverstein, Connor Daugstrup, Michael Movshovich and Grant Potter of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of the landlord while Eric Siegel of LSL Advisors represented the tenant. Siegel and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the brand-new building, also known as 28&7, include New Jersey-based pastry chain Patis Bakery — which signed for 3,900 square feet on the ground floor in June 2023 — as well as Terra Capital Partners and Mavik Capital Management.

Corem was GDSNY’s development partner in the 12-story boutique office building that opened in 2023.

Its design by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill includes a concierge desk carved from a single piece of granite and a wall lined with bleached walnut.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.