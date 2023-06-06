French-Kosher Bakery Nails Down Locations in Downtown Brooklyn, Chelsea

A New Jersey-based pastry chain, Patis Bakery, has nailed down two new locations in Manhattan’s Chelsea and Downtown Brooklyn, according to their respective landlords.

Patis, which started with a bakery in Lyndhurst, N.J., inked a 15-year lease for 3,900 square feet on the ground floor and basement of 28&7, a new office building at 205 West 28th Street. Asking rent for the space was $200 per square foot. Developers GDSNY and Corem recently completed the boutique, SOM-designed office tower on Seventh Avenue.

Mike Paster and Ariel Schuster of Newmark represented the landlords, and Yoel Gorjian of Winick Realty Group represented Patis. Newmark and Winick spokespeople didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

And, in a larger deal, Patis took 5,110 square feet at 203 Jay Street, an eight-story office and retail property owned by AmTrust RE. Patis will operate a full-service restaurant and bar along with a separate cafe in the space. The cafe will have light food, grab-and-go items, coffee and pastries. A spokesperson for AmTrust didn’t comment on the lease terms for Patis, which expects to open in the fall of 2023.

203 Jay is connected to AmTrust’s 31-story, 270-unit rental tower on Nassau Street, The Amberly, which is fully leased. The office-and-retail podium on Jay Street is also home to Gotham Neurosurgery, Paycom, LifeStance Health and law firm Morgan & Morgan.

Patis CEO Benny Azizov said in a statement that “this space offers the best of both worlds for us, with its curb appeal and ideal location in a vibrant neighborhood.”

Masonre’s David Abrams and Jeff Jacobson represented Patis and didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the transaction. AmTrust RE was represented in-house by Anne Holker.

“Now that we’re in a post-COVID world, it’s encouraging to see expansion activity underway in New York City and beyond — we’ve signed several office leases over the past few months, and 203 Jay’s allure as an office property will only increase as a result of these new food and beverage options,” said AmTrust President Jonathan Bennett.

