Cushman & Wakefield Hires Miles Treaster as Head of Capital Markets

Nearly a quarter century after working at Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) as a young analyst, Miles Treaster is set to take on a leadership role with the brokerage giant.

Treaster, who worked in C&W’s investment sales group from 1999 to 2000, has been hired to lead its capital markets division, Commercial Observer can first report. He will begin his role as president of capital markets for the Americas on Sept. 1, based out of C&W’s San Francisco office.

“With his extensive executive experience in institutional investing across a wide array of product sectors and geographies, as well as deep experience in all layers of the capital stack, Miles is a perfect leader to strategically drive growth and deliver sophisticated solutions for our clients,” Dan Broderick, C&W’s president of advisory for the Americas, said in a statement. “He has unique industry insights and relationships, and he is widely regarded throughout the commercial real estate industry.”

Broderick has been the interim capital markets head following the departure of Carlo Barel di Sant’Albano in early 2023.

Treaster has more than two decades of experience working on institutional commercial real estate debt and equity capital markets deals. Most recently he was a founding partner of Five Horizons, a real estate investment and advisory firm formed in 2022.

At Five Horizons, Treaster raised investment funds for limited partners and high-net-worth individuals while also navigating the firm’s CRE investments nationally. Prior to Five Horizons, Treaster worked in leadership positions at Westbrook Partners and DRA Advisory.

Treaster’s extensive CRE background includes acquisitions and structured finance transactions, as well as the disposition of office, multifamily, industrial, retail and hotel properties, according to C&W.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to growing our institutional capital markets platform with the right expertise,” Andrew McDonald, C&W’s global president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We are transforming our capital markets business, and Miles is the right leader to drive our collaborative and data-driven approach to advising our investor clients.”

