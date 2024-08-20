Clothing Brand Boston Proper Renews 42K-SF South Florida HQ

Clothing brand Boston Proper renewed its 42,563-square-foot headquarters within the Park at Broken Sound campus in Boca Raton, Fla.

For over a decade, the direct-to-consumer women’s wear brand has been stationed at 1155 Broken Sound Parkway NW, a 61,924-square-foot building owned by Adler Real Estate Partners. The tenant has now agreed to remain put for another 10 years, according to brokers on the deal.

The deal, which keeps the building fully leased, includes plans to update Boston Proper’s office next year. Despite a portion of the building housing flex warehouse space, Boston Proper’s entire suite counts as office space, according to a representative for tenant broker Colliers, whose Scott Brenner and Derek Baker represented the tenant.

CBRE’s Kirk Nelson, who handled the deal for the landlord, also confirmed the renewal.

Boston Proper, which was founded in 1992 and has been owned by private equity firm Brentwood Associates since 2016, sells clothing for women over the age of 40, ranging between $30 and $250.

Miami-based Adler Real Estate has owned the two-story building since acquiring it for $10.2 million in 2016, according to property records.

The Palm Beach County office market has fared fairly well recently, despite the rise of work-from-home policies. The vacancy rate dropped slightly to 8.7 percent at the close of 2024’s second quarter, according to data from Colliers. While the county recorded positive quarterly absorption of 49,776 square feet, it remained in the red from last year’s figures.

