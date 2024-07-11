Design + Construction  ·  Finance
Los Angeles

Venice Community Housing Awarded Up to $65M for 120-Unit Project in L.A.

By July 11, 2024 12:53 pm
reprints
A rendering of 400 Centinela Ave and L.A. County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
A rendering of 400 Centinela Ave and L.A. County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. RENDERING: VCH Development; PHOTO: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved more funding for development the region desperately needs: more affordable housing. 

The board has authorized up to $65 million in bond financing for the development of a 79,000-square-foot, 120-unit affordable housing complex at 400 Centinela Avenue in Inglewood, Calif., according to Urbanize, which first reported the news. 

SEE ALSO: FHLBank of San Francisco Provides $49M for Calif. Affordable Housing

The project, dubbed Sankofa Place at Centinela, comes from Venice Community Housing, a nonprofit developer that owns and operates more than 250 units in 17 properties across Greater L.A. All units at the Sankofa Place project will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the local median income. 

Plans also call for the construction of an 18,000-square-foot community building, which will house advocacy group Social Justice Learning Institute’s programming headquarters, per Urbanize. Sankofa Place will be built several blocks west of Inglewood Park Cemetery, resting place of notables such as Ray Charles, Johnnie Cochrane and Edgar Bergen.

The County’s bond financing is the second round of public funding made available for Venice Community Housing in recent weeks.

Representatives for Venice Community Housing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The California Department of Housing and Community Development last month awarded the group $14.7 million for a 78-unit affordable housing development, dubbed 20th Street Apartments, at 1634 20th Street in Santa Monica, Calif. The award was part of a $185 million round of grants from the National Housing Trust Fund, which also provided financing to 17 other projects throughout the Golden State. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1634 20th Street, 20th Street Apartments, 400 Centinela Avenue, California Department of Housing and Community Development, Inglewood Park Cemetery, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, National Housing Trust Fund, Sankofa Place at Centinela, Social Justice Learning Institute, Venice Community Housing
Alanna McCargo
Finance  ·  Equitable Community Development
Los Angeles

FHLBank of San Francisco Provides $49M for Calif. Affordable Housing

By Nick Trombola
Amit Rustgi joined Tishman Speyer in July 2024 as managing director, credit strategies.
Finance  ·  Players
New York City

Tishman Speyer Latest CRE Owner to Launch Debt Platform

By Andrew Coen
Boston skyline
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Boston

Bristol County Savings Bank Makes $28M Loan on Boston Industrial Portfolio

By Brian Pascus