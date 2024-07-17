Software developer Automattic has renewed its 11,511-square-foot lease at Renaissance Properties’ 166 Crosby Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Automattic — which developed platforms such as WordPress, Akismet, Cloudup, Gravatar and Jetpack — extended its stay in the NoHo building for five years and seven months, a source with knowledge of the deal said. Asking rent was $100 per square foot.

The developer was founded in 2005 by Matt Mullenweg and currently has 1,908 employees in offices spanning 93 countries. It has its headquarters in Redwood City, Calif., and it moved into the Crosby Street building nearly five years ago, the source said.

Newmark (NMRK)‘s JD Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the Renaissance — owned and operated by Kenneth and Bradley Fishel — in the transaction while Owen Reda of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Newmark declined to comment while CBRE did not immediately respond to a request.

Other tenants in the 159,000-square-foot building include Nice Shoes, The Lede Company, Healthquarters, NotCo, Bevel PR and Serengeti Asset Management. Health care startup Galileo Health signed an 11,511-square-foot lease for the penthouse floor in February 2021, as CO previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.