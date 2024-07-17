Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Software Developer Automattic Renews 12K-SF Office at 166 Crosby Street

By July 17, 2024 3:03 pm
reprints
Matt Mullenweng and 166 Crosby Street.
Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweng and 166 Crosby Street. Photos: Brian Ach/Getty Images for TechCrunch; PropertyShark

Software developer Automattic has renewed its 11,511-square-foot lease at Renaissance Properties166 Crosby Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Automattic — which developed platforms such as WordPress, Akismet, Cloudup, Gravatar and Jetpack — extended its stay in the NoHo building for five years and seven months, a source with knowledge of the deal said. Asking rent was $100 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: GID Real Estate Buys San Diego Trophy Multifamily Building for $167M

The developer was founded in 2005 by Matt Mullenweg and currently has 1,908 employees in offices spanning 93 countries. It has its headquarters in Redwood City, Calif., and it moved into the Crosby Street building nearly five years ago, the source said.

Newmark (NMRK)‘s JD Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the Renaissance — owned and operated by Kenneth and Bradley Fishel — in the transaction while Owen Reda of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Newmark declined to comment while CBRE did not immediately respond to a request.

Other tenants in the 159,000-square-foot building include Nice Shoes, The Lede Company, Healthquarters, NotCo, Bevel PR and Serengeti Asset Management. Health care startup Galileo Health signed an 11,511-square-foot lease for the penthouse floor in February 2021, as CO previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

166 Crosby Street, Automattic, CBRE, Newmark, Renaissance Properties
Greg Bates and Millennium PQ.
Leases  ·  residential
California

GID Real Estate Buys San Diego Trophy Multifamily Building for $167M

By Nick Trombola
Ares Management co-founder Michael Arougheti and 245 Park Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Investment Firm Ares Management Expands to 307K SF at 245 Park Avenue

By Abigail Nehring
Stephen Schwarzman and 345 Park Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Blackstone Finalizes Expansion to 1.06M SF at 345 Park Avenue

By Mark Hallum