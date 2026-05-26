Stout NYC to Open 14K-SF Restaurant and Pub at 373 Park Avenue South

A gastropub is establishing its fifth Manhattan location on Park Avenue South.

Stout NYC, an Irish-American pub that opened its first Manhattan spot two decades ago, signed a 13,900-square-foot lease on the ground floor of 373 Park Avenue South, a 12-story office and retail building owned by Olmstead Properties and investment platform Vertex, according to landlord broker Newmark.

Stout’s new space includes 6,500 square feet on the ground floor and 7,310 square feet on the lower level. The spot on Park Avenue South between East 26th and 27th streets was formerly occupied by Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos for about 20 years, which presented a convenient opportunity for Stout NYC to move into a location already equipped for a restaurant operation, according to Newmark.

Newmark did not provide the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average asking rent for nearby retail corridors in the Flatiron District and Union Square submarkets was $329 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to a retail report from Cushman & Wakefield.

“Stout has built a strong reputation in New York over the last two decades, and opportunities for large-format, second-generation restaurant space along Park Avenue South are increasingly limited,” Steven Marvin, a partner at Olmstead Properties, said in a statement. “The operator was an excellent fit for both the building and the neighborhood, and this lease reflects continued demand from established food-and-beverage users seeking highly visible locations in Midtown South.”

Marvin and Olmstead’s Jonathan Bock represented the landlord in-house alongside Newmark’s Ariel Schuster, Michael Paster and Jenna Kestan. Henry Rossignol of CBRE negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the deal comes after Stout NYC left its first-ever location at 133 West 33rd Street — where it had been since 2005 — last year and moved to a larger space close by at 213-223 West 35th Street, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Stout NYC’s other Manhattan locations are at 90 John Street in the Financial District, 60 East 41st Street near Grand Central Terminal and 109 West 39th Street near Midtown’s Bryant Park.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.