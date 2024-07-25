Socceroof Opening 20K-SF Indoor Facility at 28 Liberty Street

An indoor soccer facility has put the ball in the back of the net in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

Socceroof signed a 20,000-square-foot lease at Fosun Hive’s 28 Liberty Street for its seventh location — and fourth in New York City — where it will provide five-sided indoor fields and be situated in the same building as pickleball and tennis club Court 16, according to the landlord.

Fosun Hive did not immediately provide the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average rent in downtown was $256 per square foot for retail space and $56.91 per square foot for office in the second quarter of 2024, according to a CBRE report.

“There is incredible demand for access to quality soccer facilities in New York City, which is why we are pleased to open Socceroof’s first Manhattan location,” Thomas Costanzo, global partner of Fosun Hive, said in a statement. “Socceroof has created an inclusive and dynamic environment across the boroughs, and this location will broaden Lower Manhattan’s recreational offerings year-round.”

Jeffrey Roseman, Ross Kaplan and Drew Weiss with Newmark (NMRK) negotiated on behalf of Fosun Hive while Jordan Gosin, also of Newmark, represented Socceroof in the transaction. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Socceroof’s other locations in the city include 14B 53rd Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn; 1700 Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn; and 36-39 35th Street in Long Island City, Queens. It also has a space in New Rochelle, N.Y., and two outposts in Montreal, Canada.

Other tenants in 28 Liberty include electronic payment company Stripe, which signed a 147,000-square-foot sublease with American International Group in June; Court 16, which took 7,000 square feet in June 2022; and corporate law firm Carter Ledyard & Milburn, which leased 36,124 square feet in January 2022.

