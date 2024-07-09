Redwood Dev Co Proposes 2,190 Apartment project in North Miami

Here comes another gargantuan multifamily development proposal in South Florida.

Redwood Dev Co has filed plans for a 2,193-unit project in North Miami as part of a redevelopment of the 15-acre Claude Pepper Park and expansion of the Joe Celestin Center public community center next door.

The apartments would be housed across eight, 18-story buildings on 11 vacant acres west of the 25,253-square-foot community center. Three buildings, totaling 918 units, would serve as senior housing. The Kobi Karp-designed development would also include 121,500 square feet of retail space and 4,114 parking spots.

The Miami Beach-based developer would expand the Joe Celestin Center, which was built in 2012, with classrooms, a computer lab, a kitchen, a gym, a terrace, and ballroom. Claude Pepper Park would receive a new concession building, amphitheater, and community pool, while the existing tennis and paddle courts, baseball fields and basketball would be refurbished.

The North Miami Commission will hear the proposal July 9.

Two years ago, the City of North Miami put out a request for proposal to redevelop the community center and park, which it awarded to Redwood Dev Co, a developer that focuses on suburban residential development in South Florida.

Many developers have launched large residential developments since the pandemic, when both South Florida’s population and housing costs skyrocketed.

Earlier this year, Terra, with the billionaire Más family, proposed a 1,215-unit residential complex on the former site for the planned Major League Soccer stadium in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. In February, Swerdlow Group put forth a 7,000-unit project in Little Haiti.

Some of the massive plans have been aided by the Live Local Act, a Florida law grants developers sweeping powers to get dense projects approved in return for setting aside a portion of units as workforce housing. Last month, a developer proposed a 3,233-unit development in western section of Miami, using the law that first passed in 2023.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.