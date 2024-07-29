Prologis Signs Aeronautical Engineer GTS to 78K SQ in Miami

Aeronautical engineer Global Turbine Services (GTS) signed a 10-year lease for 77,900 square feet at Prologis (PLD)’ Beacon Industrial Park in Miami-Dade County.

The warehouse — located at 10814 NW 33rd Street, about 10 miles west of Miami International Airport — spans 115,200 square feet. The global industrial real estate investment trust purchased the property for $28.8 million in 1996, a year after it was completed. It’s now fully leased, according to George Pino, president of State Street Realty, who represented Prologis.

GTS will use the facility to house its corporate offices and an aircraft engine repair center. The tenant is scheduled to move into the new property in August.

The company is shuttering its 40,000-square-foot facility in Weston, according to Wayne Ramoski and Ivanna Leitner Perez of Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the tenant.

The aeronautical engineering firm, which specialize in turbo engine repairs, overhauls, and support services for commercial, corporate and military operators, also has a facility in Medley, Fla. It’s unclear whether it will be shuttering or keeping that location. A C&W spokesperson declined to comment.

