Newmark Taps CBRE’s Dean Zander as New Vice Chairman

Global real estate advisory firm Newmark (NMRK) has a new vice chairman in industry veteran Dean Zander.

Zander brings to Newmark over three decades of multifamily experience in Southern California, closing deals on nearly 58,000 units worth a combined $11.9 billion over the course of his career. He will be based in the firm’s Century City office in West Los Angeles.

“Newmark’s multifamily business is experiencing significant growth, and bringing on [Zander], one of the best in the industry, enhances our ability to meet evolving market demands and deliver exceptional results,” Chad Lavender, president of capital markets for North America at Newmark, said in a statement.

Zander comes to Newmark after seven years at CBRE, where he most recently served as executive vice president. He previously spent over 17 years at Berkadia, where he most recently served as the firm’s senior managing director for its L.A. office. Zander has consistently ranked as one of the most successful sales brokers at his various firms for nearly 25 years, according to Newmark.

