Langan’s Irish Pub Slated For Midtown Reopening After 4K-SF Lease Deal

By July 1, 2024 5:03 pm
Photo:Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Des O’Brien’s Pig ’N’ Whistle Group has been longin’ for Langan’s since the pub’s 2018 closure, but it’s finally getting its fix.

The food and beverage company is planning to relaunch the Midtown bar — a fixture in the drinking scene for about 25 years — with a 4,000-square-foot lease at the Durst Organization’s 114 West 47th Street, the New York Post first reported.

The Durst Organization and Pig ’N’ Whistle Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear what the terms of the deal are or who handled the negotiations.

Average asking rent from West 42nd to West 47th streets between Broadway and Seventh Avenue was $1,025 per square foot in the second half of 2023, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

The new pub will be a stone’s throw from Langan’s original location at 150 West 47th Street and will have more upscale, modern food and beverage offerings in a Victorian-style environment, according to the Post.

At the original Langan’s, Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, Kathleen Turner and the late Sen. John McCain were some of the more high-profile regulars known to belly up to the bar, but it was also a hangout for journalists with newsrooms nearby.

Langan’s closed in 2018 after a steep rent hike from $16,000 a month to $53,000 a month after about three years of negotiations with its old landlord, A&R Kalimian, the Post reported.

It’s unclear when Langan’s plans to reopen at its new Midtown location.

