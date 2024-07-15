Beverly Hills, Calif.-based women’s wear brand L’Agence will get more closet space on the Upper East Side early next year.

L’Agence signed a 10-year lease to move its retail store in the neighborhood to 3,300 square feet across the ground floor, mezzanine and basement of Steven Georges’s 956 Madison Avenue, according to landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC. The deal was first reported by the New York Post.

Asking rent for the retail unit at the bottom of the five-story building was $1.5 million annually, or $455 per square foot, according to a spokesperson for Lee & Associates.

Fashion executive Jeffrey Rudes, who spearheaded the rise of skinny jeans in the early 2000s with his popular denim label J Brand, launched L’Agence in California in 2008.

The brand opened a 1,000-square-foot New York outpost at 1011 Madison Avenue in 2018 and will more than triple its footprint with the move three blocks south to the corner of Madison Avenue and East 75th Street.

L’Agence recently opened a Paris outpost and has a pair of stores in Malibu and Beverly Hills, according to its website. The company also plans to launch a third location in Los Angeles specializing in jeans.

Dallimore & Co.’s Simon Dallimore arranged the deal for L’Agence while Lee & Associates’ Peter Braus represented Georges, whose family has owned the Madison Avenue building for more than 70 years.

Dallimore did not respond to a request for comment and Braus declined to comment.

It’s unclear what the building’s current retail tenant, New York fashion house Lafayette 148, plans to do after L’Agence moves into the space in early 2025. Representatives for Lafayette 148 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

