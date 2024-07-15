French Bilingual Academy École Leases 46K SF at 120 East 23rd Street

A school that teaches classes in both French and English is moving its campus to the first three floors of a Midtown South building.

Private dual-language school The École signed a 46,000-square-foot lease at Williams Equities’ 120 East 23rd Street to relocate its facility at 111 East 22nd Street in time for the fall 2023 semester, according to the landlord. It also has another campus at 206 Fifth Avenue.

The Williams spokesperson also declined to provide the length of the lease but the asking rent was in the high $60 per square foot range. The New York Post first reported the deal.

“The École had a strong desire to develop a state-of-the-art academic facility and accommodate its growing student population within this dynamic neighborhood,” Michael Berger of Colliers (CIGI), who represented the tenant, said in a statement.

Robert Getreu of Williams Equities represented the landlord in-house.

Other tenants in the 12-story building, constructed in 1912, include global expert network firm Insights Driven Research, resume writers Myer Resumes and Bunk1, a tech platform serving children’s camps.

