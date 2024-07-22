Jewelry Brand Cadar Opening First Retail Store at 875 Washington Street

A high-end jewelry brand is opening its first Manhattan retail store in the Meatpacking District.

Cadar signed a 4,000-square-foot lease on the ground floor of RFR Holdings’ and Raycliff Capital’s 875 Washington Street, according to landlord broker Retail by MONA.

The brokerage did not disclose the length of the lease but said that asking rent was $400 per square foot for the space formerly occupied by shoe store Vans.

Cadar currently has a showroom on the fifth floor of 595 Madison Avenue, but the Meatpacking outpost will be its first dedicated retail store in the city. Several retailers currently sell Cadar’s wares, including Saks at 611 Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman at 754 Fifth Avenue and Jimmy’s at 150 East 72nd Street, according to the company’s website.

“We’re confident in this location for the brand, with its proximity to The Standard and like-minded retailers,” Brandon Singer, CEO and founder of Retail by MONA who represented the landlord with Virginia Pittarelli and Jason Friedman, said in a statement. “Cadar is in the prime place to attract their signature fashion-forward clientele.”

Other soon-to-be neighbors for Cadar include Swiss watchmaker Breitling, which signed on for 3,807 square feet in March 2022, when asking rent was about $550 per square foot, and ear-piercing studio Studs.

Retail by MONA declined to disclose the names of Cadar’s brokers. The jewelry brand was founded in 2015 and made a name for itself selling its 18-karat gold and diamond baubles through Bergdorf Goodman.

Other tenants in the building between West 13th and West 14th streets include denim store Paige and womenswear designer Diane von Furstenberg. In addition to the flagship store on the ground level, Diane von Furstenberg also has its corporate headquarters in the upper levels of the property.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com. Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.