Lease Deals of the Week: Herrick Feinstein Rearranges at 2 Park Avenue
The top five leases in New York City from June 4 to June 7
By The Editors June 10, 2024 6:00 amreprints
Last week, the city’s leases were topped by law firm Herrick Feinstein, which rejiggered its footprint at 2 Park Avenue. The company renewed its space on the entire 14th floor and signed a fresh deal for part of the 15th floor, leaving it with 76,849 square feet, about 40 percent less than it previously occupied. Some of that space won’t be empty for long as Corporate Suites was subleasing 25,784 square feet of it and now moved to a direct deal with the landlord.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Herrick Feinstein
|76,849
|2 Park Avenue
|Renewal
|Morgan Stanley
|Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Tara Stacom, Mitchell Arkin, Peter Trivelas and Mike Tranfalia. Tenant: JLL's John Wheeler and Peter Riguardi
|Office
|Susquehanna International Group
|73,735
|30 Hudson Yards
|Relocation
|Warner Bros. Discovery (sublandlord). Related Companies and Allianz
|Landlord: Related's Stephen Winter and Elliot Karp. Sublandlord: CBRE's Robert Alexander, Anthony Manginelli, Taylor Callaghan and Ryan Alexander. Tenant: Newmark's Brian Goldman, Ross Perlman and Matthew Lorberbaum
|Office
|Adafruit Industries
|41,531
|Industry City
|Relocation
|Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company
|Landlord: Industry City's Jeff Fien and Brad Blum. Tenant: Norman Bobrow & Company's Steven Kaplan
|Office
|Corporate Suites
|25,784
|2 Park Avenue
|New
|Morgan Stanley
|Landlord: C&W's Tara Stacom, Mitchell Arkin, Peter Trivelas and Mike Tranfalia. Tenant: C&W's Garett Varricchio and Mark Weiss
|Office
|Room 11 Hospitality
|23,000
|25 Kent Avenue
|New
|Rubenstein Partners and Heritage Equity Partners
|Landlord: JLL's Sam Seiler and Whitten Morris. Tenant: JLL's Seiler and Joseph Spiala
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from June 4 to June 7. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
