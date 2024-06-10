Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Herrick Feinstein Rearranges at 2 Park Avenue

The top five leases in New York City from June 4 to June 7

By June 10, 2024 6:00 am
Last week, the city’s leases were topped by law firm Herrick Feinstein, which rejiggered its footprint at 2 Park Avenue. The company renewed its space on the entire 14th floor and signed a fresh deal for part of the 15th floor, leaving it with 76,849 square feet, about 40 percent less than it previously occupied. Some of that space won’t be empty for long as Corporate Suites was subleasing 25,784 square feet of it and now moved to a direct deal with the landlord.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Herrick Feinstein 76,849 2 Park Avenue Renewal Morgan Stanley Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Tara Stacom, Mitchell Arkin, Peter Trivelas and Mike Tranfalia. Tenant: JLL's John Wheeler and Peter Riguardi Office
Susquehanna International Group 73,735 30 Hudson Yards Relocation Warner Bros. Discovery (sublandlord). Related Companies and Allianz Landlord: Related's Stephen Winter and Elliot Karp. Sublandlord: CBRE's Robert Alexander, Anthony Manginelli, Taylor Callaghan and Ryan Alexander. Tenant: Newmark's Brian Goldman, Ross Perlman and Matthew Lorberbaum Office
Adafruit Industries 41,531 Industry City Relocation Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company Landlord: Industry City's Jeff Fien and Brad Blum. Tenant: Norman Bobrow & Company's Steven Kaplan Office
Corporate Suites 25,784 2 Park Avenue New Morgan Stanley Landlord: C&W's Tara Stacom, Mitchell Arkin, Peter Trivelas and Mike Tranfalia. Tenant: C&W's Garett Varricchio and Mark Weiss Office
Room 11 Hospitality 23,000 25 Kent Avenue New Rubenstein Partners and Heritage Equity Partners Landlord: JLL's Sam Seiler and Whitten Morris. Tenant: JLL's Seiler and Joseph Spiala Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from June 4 to June 7. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

