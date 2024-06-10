Lease Deals of the Week: Herrick Feinstein Rearranges at 2 Park Avenue

Last week, the city’s leases were topped by law firm Herrick Feinstein, which rejiggered its footprint at 2 Park Avenue. The company renewed its space on the entire 14th floor and signed a fresh deal for part of the 15th floor, leaving it with 76,849 square feet, about 40 percent less than it previously occupied. Some of that space won’t be empty for long as Corporate Suites was subleasing 25,784 square feet of it and now moved to a direct deal with the landlord.

