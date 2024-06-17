Lease Deals of The Week: Industrious Takes Over WeWork HQ

This week, we saw Tower 49 trade one coworking company for another. Industrious signed a partnership agreement to run a 240,000-square-foot flexible office space location in the building at 12 East 49th Street, which previously served as WeWork’s headquarters. Meanwhile, 30 Hudson Yards saw another massive deal with Covington & Burling subleasing 235,479 square feet from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Lease Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 10 to June 14. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.