Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of The Week: Industrious Takes Over WeWork HQ

The top five sales across the country from June 10 to June 14

By June 17, 2024 11:15 am
reprints
Leases deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

This week, we saw Tower 49 trade one coworking company for another. Industrious signed a partnership agreement to run a 240,000-square-foot flexible office space location in the building at 12 East 49th Street, which previously served as WeWork’s headquarters. Meanwhile, 30 Hudson Yards saw another massive deal with Covington & Burling subleasing 235,479 square feet from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Industrious 240,000 12 East 49th Street New Kato International Landlord: Kato's Robert Bakst. Tenant: N/A   Office
Covington & Burling 235,479 30 Hudson Yards Relocation Warner Bros. Discovery (sublandlord). Related Companies and Allianz Sublandlord: CBRE's Robert Alexander, Anthony Manginelli, Taylor Callaghan and Ryan Alexander. Landlord: N/A. Tenant: Savills' Matthew Barlow, Steve Barker and Jeffrey Peck Office
Ziff Davis 23,038 360 Park Avenue South Relocation BXP Landlord: CBRE's Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Ross Zimbalist, Arkady Smolyansky, Hayden Pascal and Trevor Larkin. Tenant: CBRE's Sascha Zarba and Jeff Fischer Office
Accor 23,000 711 Fifth Avenue New SHVO N/A Office
Skanska 20,000 21-01 51st Avenue New Kaufman Organization and True North Landlord: Kaufman's Grant Greenspan. Tenant: BIOC Commercial Real Estate's Jonathan Stravitz Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 10 to June 14. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Investment Firm Brighton Park Capital Moving to 16K SF at 452 Fifth Avenue
12 East 49th Street, 21-01 51st Avenue, 30 Hudson Yards, 360 Park Avenue South, 711 Fifth Avenue, Deals of the Week, Allianz, Kato International, Kaufman Organization, Related Companies, SHVO, True North, Warner Bros. Discovery
452 Fifth Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Investment Firm Brighton Park Capital Moving to 16K SF at 452 Fifth Avenue

By Mark Hallum
Michael Phillips
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Jamestown Inks 12K-SQ Office Lease in Downtown DC

By Nick Trombola
Jeffrey Gural.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Big Apple Occupational Safety Takes 5K SF at GFP’s 505 Eighth Avenue

By Isabelle Durso