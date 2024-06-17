Lease Deals of The Week: Industrious Takes Over WeWork HQ
The top five sales across the country from June 10 to June 14
By The Editors June 17, 2024 11:15 amreprints
This week, we saw Tower 49 trade one coworking company for another. Industrious signed a partnership agreement to run a 240,000-square-foot flexible office space location in the building at 12 East 49th Street, which previously served as WeWork’s headquarters. Meanwhile, 30 Hudson Yards saw another massive deal with Covington & Burling subleasing 235,479 square feet from Warner Bros. Discovery.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Industrious
|240,000
|12 East 49th Street
|New
|Kato International
|Landlord: Kato's Robert Bakst. Tenant: N/A
|Office
|Covington & Burling
|235,479
|30 Hudson Yards
|Relocation
|Warner Bros. Discovery (sublandlord). Related Companies and Allianz
|Sublandlord: CBRE's Robert Alexander, Anthony Manginelli, Taylor Callaghan and Ryan Alexander. Landlord: N/A. Tenant: Savills' Matthew Barlow, Steve Barker and Jeffrey Peck
|Office
|Ziff Davis
|23,038
|360 Park Avenue South
|Relocation
|BXP
|Landlord: CBRE's Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Ross Zimbalist, Arkady Smolyansky, Hayden Pascal and Trevor Larkin. Tenant: CBRE's Sascha Zarba and Jeff Fischer
|Office
|Accor
|23,000
|711 Fifth Avenue
|New
|SHVO
|N/A
|Office
|Skanska
|20,000
|21-01 51st Avenue
|New
|Kaufman Organization and True North
|Landlord: Kaufman's Grant Greenspan. Tenant: BIOC Commercial Real Estate's Jonathan Stravitz
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 10 to June 14. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
12 East 49th Street, 21-01 51st Avenue, 30 Hudson Yards, 360 Park Avenue South, 711 Fifth Avenue, Deals of the Week, Allianz, Kato International, Kaufman Organization, Related Companies, SHVO, True North, Warner Bros. Discovery