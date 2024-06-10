Sales Deals of the Week: Bloomberg Drops Big Money on Little Office

Transactions in the last week barely peaked about the triple digits on the national level, but not if you count former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s recent purchase of the nearly 100,000-square-foot 980 Madison Avenue under Bloomberg Philanthropies. Aby Rosen’s RFR Holdings sold that for $560 million. The second-largest deal happened in Florida with Miami-Dade County’s $182 million purchase of Flagler Corporate Center.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset $560 million 980 Madison Avenue; Manhattan Bloomberg Philanthropies RFR Holdings N/A Office $182 million 9250 West Flagler Street; Miami Miami-Dade County Abraham Hoffman N/A Office $100 million 101 Franklin Street; Manhattan TPG, Skylight Real Estate Partners and Cannon Hill Capital Partners Columbia Property Trust Newmark's Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Douglas Harmon, Marcella Fasulo and Josh King Office $86.4 million 4200 Forbes Boulevard; Lanham, Md. DSC Partners and Harbert Management Beco N/A Industrial $65 million 95 Madison Avenue; Manhattan Sunlight Development The Sklar family N/A Office

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 3 to June 10. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.