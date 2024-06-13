TemPositions Signs 19K-SF Lease at 622 Third Avenue

A temporary employment agency has just landed a permanent deal in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

TemPositions, hot off of a sublease in the building, signed a 10-year, 19,317-square-foot lease with Cohen Brothers Realty on the 39th floor of 622 Third Avenue, where asking rent was in the $70 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

“It’s a building that is getting a brand-new lobby and [Charles Cohen] is constantly reinvesting in his buildings, and that’s why tenants return and new tenants are coming to us,” Marc Horowitz, who represented Cohen Brothers in-house, said in a statement. “Our activity has been great, and in the market, the way it is, I truly feel like we’re ahead of the curve at this point.”

Matt Leon of Newmark (NMRK) represented the tenant in the transaction but declined to comment.

Other recent deals in the building include title insurance company Tower Abstract signing a lease for 5,000 square feet on the 35th floor, which is currently being built out. It’s unclear where Tower Abstract is relocating from.

Other tenants in the building situated between East 40th and East 41st streets include advertising giant McCann Worldgroup, which renewed its 15-year lease for 450,000 square feet in 2019, but it is unclear if the tenant has since changed its footprint due to the pandemic.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.