Silverstein Capital Partners Names Shawn Katz as New President

Manhattan-based Silverstein Properties has a new captain for its Silverstein Capital Partners lending platform in company veteran Shawn Katz.

Katz takes over as president of Silverstein Capital from Michael May, who had co-founded it in 2018. May is leaving the firm to “pursue other interests,” according to a company spokesperson, though May could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

Katz joined Silverstein Capital Partners shortly after its inception, and most recently served as senior managing director.

“Over the past six years, [Katz] has done a terrific job helping us manage and expand this business,” Silverstein Properties CEO Lisa Silverstein said in a statement. “I would also like to thank Michael for his great work launching and building the platform. Thanks to their efforts, we have raised over $5 billion, and financed a number of iconic development projects across the United States and overseas.”

Prior to his roles at Silverstein Capital, Katz served for five years as co-founder and managing partner of KUB Capital in New York, and before that as senior vice president of Rosemont Realty, where he managed the company’s acquisition division.

“I am grateful to Silverstein Properties for their unwavering support, and to Michael May for his leadership over the past six years,” Katz said in a statement. “I am eager to expand our successful lending platform into a market currently facing a notable supply-demand gap in real estate financing.”

Alongside Katz’s advancement, Silverstein Capital has also elevated former vice president and Eastdil Secured alum Tyler Hasemann as managing director. In his new role, Hasemann will continue his responsibilities as head of sourcing and executing credit investment opportunities.

