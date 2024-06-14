Quantitative hedge fund Quest Partners is on the move in Manhattan’s Plaza District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The investment firm signed an 11-year lease for 13,284 square feet across the entire 36th floor of 110 East 59th Street between Park and Lexington avenues, landlord Jack Resnick & Sons announced.

A spokesperson for Resnick declined to share the asking rent, but average asking rent for office space on the Park Avenue corridor in Midtown was $101.47 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.

Quest was founded by Nigol Koulajian in 2001 and currently manages a $2.4 billion portfolio, according to its website. The New York-based firm will move out of its current digs just three blocks away in Tower 56 at 126 East 56th Street early next year.

Quest’s departure from Tower 56 comes a little over a year after Sovereign Partners bought the property for $113 million, according to city property records.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Hugh McDonald and Munish Viralam arranged the deal for Quest Partners and declined to comment.

Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house by Brett Greenberg and Fran Delgorio.

Resnick President Jonathan Resnick described the 37-story office tower as one of the firm’s “leading assets.”

“This transaction reflects the enduring quality, appeal and first-rate management of 110 East 59th Street,” Resnick said in a statement.

Other tenants on the roster include financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, cosmetics company Estée Lauder, biopharma investor Royalty Pharma, hedge fund Mason Capital and private equity firm ZMC Advisors.

