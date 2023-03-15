Cyber Security Firm Human Security Takes 14K SF in Union Square

Human Security just secured a deal to relocate its New York City offices.

The cybersecurity company signed a seven-year lease to move from 11 West 33rd Street to 13,809 square feet across the entire second floor of 841 Broadway, also known as The Roosevelt Building, according to landlord the Feil Organization. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

Human Security plans to relocate 1.2 miles south to the Union Square building this summer, leaving its slightly larger digs on the 11th floor of 111 West 33rd Street, said Cushman & Wakefield’s Peter Trivelas, who represented Human Security in the deal with colleague Gary Ceder.

The firm pivoted to a remote-work model during the pandemic, and considered going without a New York location before 841 Broadway’s high ceilings and proximity to public transportation drew it in, Trivelas said.

“They were really leaning into virtual [work],” Trivelas said. “[But] they needed a center of gravity, a destination to work together [and] for their people to come into the office.”

Plus, it didn’t hurt that the eight-story building is one block south of Union Square, said Andrew Wiener, who represented the landlord in-house with Robert Fisher.

“The Union Square area was a priority for the tenant,” Wiener said. “Having access to the park and the outdoor space comes along with being in the building, and the abundance of transportation that is tied to Union Square Park was a huge component.”

Human Security takes the space from yoga studio Jivamukti Yoga School NYC, which closed in 2021 due to the pandemic, Wiener said. Other tenants at the eight-story property include professional services firm E&Y, market research company Basis Technologies and the hot cocoa joint Max Brenner Chocolate Bar on the ground floor.

A representative for Human Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

