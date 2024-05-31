This week, the famed Empire State Building welcomed a new tenant with financial advisory firm Pontera Solutions signing on for 40,679 square feet in the skyscraper. That’s an expansion from Pontera’s current 10,539-square-foot digs at 111 West 33rd Street. Meanwhile, 250 Hudson Street saw two new deals, with EvolutionIQ subleasing 27,761 square feet from TMRW Life Sciences while the Writers Guild of America East renewed its 16,749 square feet.

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from May 27 to May 31. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.