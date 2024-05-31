Lease Deals of the Week: Pontera Solutions Heads to Empire State Building
The top five leases in New York City from May 27 to May 31
By The Editors May 31, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week, the famed Empire State Building welcomed a new tenant with financial advisory firm Pontera Solutions signing on for 40,679 square feet in the skyscraper. That’s an expansion from Pontera’s current 10,539-square-foot digs at 111 West 33rd Street. Meanwhile, 250 Hudson Street saw two new deals, with EvolutionIQ subleasing 27,761 square feet from TMRW Life Sciences while the Writers Guild of America East renewed its 16,749 square feet.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Pontera Solutions
|40,679
|Empire State Building
|Relocation
|Empire State Realty Trust
|Landlord: ESRT's Shanae Ursini and Newmark's Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin. Tenant: JLL's Justin Haber and Kyle Riker
|Office
|EvolutionIQ (subtenant)
|27,761
|250 Hudson Street
|Relocation
|TMRW Life Sciences (sublandlord)
|Sublandlord: Savills' Gabe Marans, Mitti Lieberson and Maxine Rosen. Subtenant: Savills' Zev Holzman, Christopher Foerch and Will Joumas
|Office
|Writers Guild of America East
|16,749
|250 Hudson Street
|Renewal
|Jack Resnick & Sons
|Landlord: Jack Resnick's Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's David Hoffman and Sam Hoffman
|Office
|K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel
|16,187
|295 Front Street
|New
|Eliezer Breco
|Landlord: Tri State Commercial Realty's Frederick Betesh, Chandler Slate and Eddie Keda. Tenant: Global Realty Services' Raj Whadwa and Frank Dasaro
|Retail
|Hines
|15,000
|555 Greenwich Street
|Expansion
|Trinity Church Wall Street, Hines and Norges Bank Investment Management
|Landlord and Tenant: CBRE's Paul Amrich, Howard Fiddle, Neil King, Zac Price and Ben Joseph
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from May 27 to May 31. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
250 Hudson Street, 295 Front Street, 555 Greenwich Street, Deals of the Week, Empire State Building, Writers Guild of America East, EvolutionIQ, Global Realty Services, Jack Resnick & Sons, Norges Bank Investment Management, Pontera Solutions, Savills, TMRW Life Sciences, Tri State Commercial Realty, Trinity Church Wall Street