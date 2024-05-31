Leases
Lease Deals of the Week: Pontera Solutions Heads to Empire State Building

The top five leases in New York City from May 27 to May 31

May 31, 2024
This week, the famed Empire State Building welcomed a new tenant with financial advisory firm Pontera Solutions signing on for 40,679 square feet in the skyscraper. That’s an expansion from Pontera’s current 10,539-square-foot digs at 111 West 33rd Street. Meanwhile, 250 Hudson Street saw two new deals, with EvolutionIQ subleasing 27,761 square feet from TMRW Life Sciences while the Writers Guild of America East renewed its 16,749 square feet.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Pontera Solutions 40,679 Empire State Building Relocation Empire State Realty Trust Landlord: ESRT's Shanae Ursini and Newmark's Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin. Tenant: JLL's Justin Haber and Kyle Riker Office
EvolutionIQ (subtenant) 27,761 250 Hudson Street Relocation TMRW Life Sciences (sublandlord) Sublandlord: Savills' Gabe Marans, Mitti Lieberson and Maxine Rosen. Subtenant: Savills' Zev Holzman, Christopher Foerch and Will Joumas Office
Writers Guild of America East 16,749 250 Hudson Street Renewal Jack Resnick & Sons Landlord: Jack Resnick's Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's David Hoffman and Sam Hoffman Office
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel 16,187 295 Front Street New Eliezer Breco Landlord: Tri State Commercial Realty's Frederick Betesh, Chandler Slate and Eddie Keda. Tenant: Global Realty Services' Raj Whadwa and Frank Dasaro Retail
Hines 15,000 555 Greenwich Street Expansion Trinity Church Wall Street, Hines and Norges Bank Investment Management Landlord and Tenant: CBRE's Paul Amrich, Howard Fiddle, Neil King, Zac Price and Ben Joseph Office

