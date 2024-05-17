Sales Deals of the Week: Big Purchases in the Inland Empire
The top five sales across the country from May 13 to May 17
By The Editors May 17, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week, New York City may have been a little light on the sales side, but Southern California more than made up for it. The top deals of the week includes two large purchases in the Inland Empire, and not all of them were industrial for a change. That includes Bell Partners’ $146.5 million acquisition of the Silverado Apartment Homes in Murrieta, Calif., and Stockbridge’s $142.3 million purchase of an industrial portfolio in Ontario, Calif.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$146.5 million
|25100 Vista Murrieta; Murrieta, Calif.
|Bell Partners
|Realty Center Management
|Institutional Property Advisors' Kevin Green, Joe Grabiec and Greg Harris
|Multifamily
|$142.3 million
|3351 East Philadelphia Street and 4450 East Lowell Street; Ontario, Calif.
|Stockbridge
|Principal Asset Management
|Cushman & Wakefield's Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold, Phil Lombardo, Chuck Belden and Andrew Starnes
|Industrial
|$129.8 million
|8300 Wisconsin Avenue; Bethesda, Md.
|AIR Communities
|Invesco Real Estate
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$50 million
|74-24 Grand Avenue; Queens
|J.P. Morgan Asset Management
|Acadia Realty Trust
|Newmark's Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Josh King, Dan O'Brien and Monica Brendsel
|Retail
|$13.2 million
|Southwest 145th Avenue; Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Baptist Health South Florida
|TPA Group
|N/A
|Development site
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 13 to May 17. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
25100 Vista Murrieta, 3351 East Philadelphia Street, 4450 East Lowell Street, 74-24 Grand Avenue, 8300 Wisconsin Avenue, Deals of the Week, Acadia Realty Trust, AIR Communities, Baptist Health South Florida, Bell Partners, Institutional Property Advisors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Principal Asset Management, Realty Center Management, Stockbridge, TPA Group