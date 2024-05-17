Sales
Sales Deals of the Week: Big Purchases in the Inland Empire

The top five sales across the country from May 13 to May 17

By May 17, 2024 10:00 am
This week, New York City may have been a little light on the sales side, but Southern California more than made up for it. The top deals of the week includes two large purchases in the Inland Empire, and not all of them were industrial for a change. That includes Bell Partners’ $146.5 million acquisition of the Silverado Apartment Homes in Murrieta, Calif., and Stockbridge’s $142.3 million purchase of an industrial portfolio in Ontario, Calif.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$146.5 million 25100 Vista Murrieta; Murrieta, Calif. Bell Partners Realty Center Management Institutional Property Advisors' Kevin Green, Joe Grabiec and Greg Harris Multifamily
$142.3 million 3351 East Philadelphia Street and 4450 East Lowell Street; Ontario, Calif. Stockbridge Principal Asset Management Cushman & Wakefield's Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold, Phil Lombardo, Chuck Belden and Andrew Starnes Industrial
$129.8 million 8300 Wisconsin Avenue; Bethesda, Md. AIR Communities Invesco Real Estate N/A Multifamily
$50 million 74-24 Grand Avenue; Queens J.P. Morgan Asset Management Acadia Realty Trust Newmark's Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Josh King, Dan O'Brien and Monica Brendsel Retail
$13.2 million Southwest 145th Avenue; Pembroke Pines, Fla. Baptist Health South Florida TPA Group N/A Development site

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 13 to May 17. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

