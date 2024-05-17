Sales Deals of the Week: Big Purchases in the Inland Empire

This week, New York City may have been a little light on the sales side, but Southern California more than made up for it. The top deals of the week includes two large purchases in the Inland Empire, and not all of them were industrial for a change. That includes Bell Partners’ $146.5 million acquisition of the Silverado Apartment Homes in Murrieta, Calif., and Stockbridge’s $142.3 million purchase of an industrial portfolio in Ontario, Calif.

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 13 to May 17. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.