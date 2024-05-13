Sales  ·  Residential
Maryland

Bethesda Apartment Complex Sold at 37% Discount

AIR Communities purchased the building from Invesco in late April for $129.8M, less than two-thirds of the 2016 sale price

By May 13, 2024 5:25 pm
reprints
Aerial view of Downtown Bethesda, Montgomery county, Maryland, near Washington DC area.
Aerial view of Downtown Bethesda, Montgomery county, Maryland, near Washington DC area. Photo: DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

When Flats 8300, the 359-unit apartment complex in Bethesda, Md., sold in 2016 for $207 million, it set a record for the most expensive multifamily property sale in Maryland history. Eight years later, the building has traded again, but at a steep discount.

Denver-based real estate investment trust AIR Communities purchased the building at 8300 Wisconsin Avenue in late April for $129.8 million, Montgomery County property records show. In a recent LinkedIn post announcing the deal with Invesco Real Estate (IVZ), AIR Chief Investment Officer Josh Minix praised the site’s location and “value potential.”

SEE ALSO: Acadia Sells Queens Retail Property to JP Morgan for Roughly $50M

The nine-story building was developed as a joint venture between local real estate developer Stonebridge (previously known as StonebridgeCarras) and Chicago’s Walton Street Capital, but was sold a month after opening to Invesco. Beyond the apartments, the building includes a 50,000square-foot Harris Teeter grocery store and Starbucks coffee shop, as well as residential amenities such as rooftop pools, a business center, a pet spa and coworking spaces.

AIR’s acquisition represents the company’s second multifamily building purchase in Bethesda in the past year. The company purchased The Elm, a 456-unit residential town, from Carr Properties last August for $220 million. AIR owns 76 rental communities across 10 states and Washington, D.C., in total, including several additional properties in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs and three in metro D.C., according to its website

Last month, Blackstone announced it was purchasing all outstanding AIR shares for approximately $10 billion, Commercial Observer reported, with plans to take the company private. 

“AIR Communities represents the highest-quality, large-scale apartment portfolio we have ever acquired, and is located in markets where multifamily fundamentals are strong,” Nadeem Meghji, global co-head of real estate at Blackstone, said in a statement at the time.

Representatives for Invesco and AIR did not immediately respond to CO’s inquiries about the Bethesda transaction.

8300 Wisconsin Avenue, Flats 8300, Josh Minix, Nadeem Meghji, AIR Communities, Harris Teeter, Invesco Real Estate, Starbucks, Walton Street Capital
Acadia's Ken Bernstein and J.P. Morgan Asset Mangement's Chad Tredway.
Sales
New York City

Acadia Sells Queens Retail Property to JP Morgan for Roughly $50M

By Cathy Cunningham
Bell Murrieta Springs
Sales  ·  Residential
Inland Empire

SoCal Apartment Complex Trades Hands for $147M

By Nick Trombola
High angle view of warehouse interior
Sales  ·  Industrial
New York City

Blackstone Sells Queens Industrial Portfolio to Terreno for $246M

By Abigail Nehring