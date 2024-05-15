Baptist Health Buys Dev Site Near The Shops at Pembroke Gardens

Baptist Health South Florida paid $13.2 million for a vacant site in Pembroke Pines, Fla., where it’s planning to build a medical facility, property records show.

The 4.75-acre parcel is along Southwest 145th Avenue, south of The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, an open-air mall. Earlier this year, the Coral Gables-based nonprofit filed plans to build a three-story facility with an emergency room and medical offices.

The land was previously part of The Edison, an office campus built by the seller, Atlanta-based TPA Group. It’s composed of two office buildings, each three stories tall, totaling 335,000 square feet.

In 2017, TPA purchased 25 acres for $12.2 million from Duke Realty, which had developed The Shops at Pembroke Gardens and a nearby apartment building called Pembroke Pointe.

The $13.2 million acquisition marks the latest real estate trade for Baptist Health South Florida. Last month, it sold a 21-acre site in Homestead for $14 million to The Estate Companies and Midtown Group, which are developing a garden-style residential development.

A representative for Baptist Health and TPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

