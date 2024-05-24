The end of May saw a surge in large commercial real estate financings, highlighted by a $460 million acquisition loan led by Morgan Stanley (MS) for the joint venture of Henderson Park and Pyramid Global Hospitality to purchase the 39-acre Arizona Biltmore hotel and resort in Phoenix from Blackstone Real Estate for $705 million. Wells Fargo (WFC) also spearheaded a notable transaction with a $200.5 million refinancing of Gotham Organization’s 55 Suffolk Street multifamily property. Here are the rest of the deals.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Property Type Broker $460 million Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank Finance Henderson Park and Pyramid Global Hospitality Arizona Biltmore hotel in in Phoenix Hospitality Eastdil Secured and Jones Day $201 million Wells Fargo Gotham Organization 55 Suffolk Street in Lower Manhattan Multifamily N.A. $93 million Bank OZK Matrix Development Group Matrix Logistics Park in Mount Olive, N.J. Industrial JLL's Thomas Didio, Jim Cadranell, Thomas E. Didio Jr., Michael Lachs and Olivia Doody $82 million Goldman Sachs Sunroad Enterprises Sunroad Centrum I in San Diego Office JLL's Aldon Cole, Tim Wright and Bharat Madan $79 million BGO Tidal Real Estate Partners 111 Ann Street in Savannah, Ga. Multifamily Walker & Dunlop's Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Michael Ianno and Christopher de Raet.

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 20 to May 24. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.